IAVI Forms Partnership with Philips Hospitality TV

IAVI has formed a new distribution partnership with Philips Hospitality TV.

With this partnership, IAVI professional resellers and integrators will have access to Philips’ flexible products with full commercial TV features designed specifically with hospitality and healthcare facilities in mind. While the Philips’ hospitality line meets all of the technical requirements of the hospitality sector, including MPEG-4, Pro:Idiom and compatibility with all major pay-per-view systems; their healthcare televisions are designed to meet the stringent requirements of today’s hospitals by incorporating FCC and hospital UL compliance and the latest in energy saving features and patient viewing technology.

“IAVI is enthusiastic to embark on a partnership with Philips Hospitality TV," said Bill Woodard, vice president, purchasing and marketing, IAVI. "We expect to see business with our hospitality and healthcare integrators and installers increase substantially due to our authorized partnership with this well-respected manufacturer. Philips’ standard two-year advanced exchange warranty available throughout the United States is a fantastic selling point for our installers and integrators who insist on strong support from our manufacturers.”