LOUD Technologies Taps New Sales Directors

LOUD Technologies has appointed Sean Humphries to sales director, APAC region, and Craig Lewis to sales director of U.S. national accounts.

Craig Lewis



Lewis comes to LOUD after more than a decade with Music Group, where he held a number of sales and support positions. His career has also included positions with IK Multimedia, Steinberg, and Yamaha. In his new position, Lewis will oversee national accounts for LOUD's Mackie and Ampeg brands. He will be based out of his office in San Diego, CA.



Humphries joins LOUD after several successful years as APAC sales manager for Asia Pacific Music Marketing, where he represented such well-known brands as Native Instruments, Ableton, Universal Audio, Propellerheads, KRK, and Cerwin Vega. His resume also includes stints with Musiclink Australia, where he served as product manager for its Audio and DJ divisions, as well as Moore Music and Derringers Music. In his new position, Humphries will handle sales and support for the entire Asia Pacific region. He will be based in Hong Kong, in close proximity to all key APAC markets."During my 30 years in the industry, I have been surrounded by lots of demo gear, but when it came time to lay down my own hard-earned money, I chose Mackie for its quality," said Lewis. "I'm honored to be working with such an innovative company."



Sean Humphries

"Both Sean and Craig possess a good mix of technical chops and account management skills," said LOUD Technologies' Henri Cohen, VP of worldwide sales for LOUD's Macke and Ampeg brands. "They are both respected veterans in our industry and very familiar with their territories. I would add that Sean has previously worked with Mackie as sales and marketing manager for Musiclink Australia. We're very excited to have Sean and Craig join the LOUD team, and I'm certain they will play an integral part in helping our partners to even greater levels of success."