LOUD Appoints Thom Stalcup to VP of Operations

LOUD Technologies has appointed Thom Stalcup to the position of vice president of operations.

Stalcup comes to LOUD with 30 years of experience in operations, engineering, and program management, including deep expertise in new product introduction and supply chain management. His lengthy resume includes VP positions in industries including solar, telecommunications, and data storage, and he has overseen large-scale operations in China, Malaysia, and Taiwan. In Stalcup's new role, he will oversee operations for all of LOUD's brands.

Thom Stalcup

"We're very pleased to bring Thom on board," said Mark Graham, CEO of LOUD Technologies. "His extensive background in highly competitive industries and complex product development is a perfect fit for the business. And his passion for detail, communication, and customer satisfaction makes him a perfect fit with the rest of the LOUD team."

"I'm very excited to join the executive team at LOUD, a creative and innovative company delivering the products and system solutions needed by the pro audio community," Stalcup said. "LOUD provides me the opportunity to use my 30 years of experience to guide the operations organization to deliver on our commitments and delight our customers and partners."

Stalcup will be based out of the Woodinville, WA headquarters.