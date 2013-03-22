Crestron Introduces Cameo infiNET EX with LED In-Wall RF Dimming

Crestron has introduced its new CLW-DELV wireless dimmers, the latest addition to its Cameo infiNET EX line of dimmers and switches.



Delivering the same versatile functionality and designer characteristics as the existing Cameo CLW family, CLW-DELV provides in-wall RF dimming of electronic low voltage fixtures such as today's popular incandescent, halogen and LED light sources. Available in 120V, 230V, and 277V models, CLW DELV dimmers support LED dimming in residential and commercial buildings anywhere in the world. The 120V and 277V models are available now. The 230V models are scheduled to begin shipping on April 1.

“Due to their energy saving and long-life benefits, LED lighting is the fastest growing lighting technology on the market today. As part of a complete Crestron lighting control solution, CLW-DELV dimmers fill the increasing demand for wireless and flicker-free LED fixture dimming as well as traditional incandescent and halogen light fixtures,” said Mike Malone, Crestron vice president of commercial lighting controls. “CLW-DELV dimmers complement and round out our existing infiNET EX line and allow specifiers to deliver integrated dimming solutions in voltage options for every type of load in every type of space in any part of the world.”

Cameo CLW wireless dimmers are perfect for new and retrofit applications, substantially reducing wiring and related labor costs of traditional wired systems. Using proven Crestron infiNET EX 2.4 GHz mesh network technology, Cameo CLW dimmers ensure reliable signal commands in even the most urban settings where interference from today's many frequencies can cause intermittent signal interruption and sluggish performance.

“As the retrofit market continues to grow, CLW wireless lighting control products offer an ideal solution for integrators who want to introduce automated lighting control to their clients,” said Malone. “You no longer have to cut holes through walls and ceilings to run new control wiring. And, you practically eliminate the wasted time, headaches and costs associated with a fixed wired installation without sacrificing performance.”