Visionary Solutions Expands

Santa Barbara, CA--Visionary Solutions has moved its headquarters from Carpinteria, CA, to a larger office location in Santa Barbara, CA, to accommodate its expanding business and a growing staff roster.

"We have experienced solid success recently and we're confident that the company's growth will continue as we move through 2011 and beyond," said Jordan Christoff, CEO of Visionary Solutions. "The new office will provide us with the space we need to comfortably house our expanding staff and the new location is very convenient for our existing employee base, which is primarily located in Santa Barbara. Most importantly, this move sets us up to efficiently handle the current and future needs of our clients."

Visionary Solutions was established in 1995 by co-founders Jordan Christoff and Will Bakewell, and the company has grown steadily over the past sixteen years. Today, Visionary Solutions has eleven employees and plans to add more to its roster this fall.