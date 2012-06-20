PRI Index: Digital Signage Industry Tracks Slowing Economy

The PRI-DSF North American Digital Signage Index covering Q1 2012 shows a downward trend, though participants continue to have a positive longer-term outlook for the industry.

Some key findings include:

The Current DS Index decreased by 6.23 percent, from 119.86 in the fourth quarter of 2011 to 112.39 in the first quarter of 2012. Comparing the first quarter 2012 to the first quarter of 2011, the Current DS Index decreased by 3.12 percent.



The Near-Term DS Index was 129.69, a 15.39 percent increase in sentiment. Comparing the first quarter 2012 to the first quarter of 2011, the Near-Term DS Index decreased by 1.33 percent.

"As the economy ratcheted down late in the first quarter of 2012, the Current DS Index similarly declined," said Steven Keith Platt, Director and Research Fellow. "The industry can generally be viewed as still growing, as the Current DS Index remains over 100. The rate of growth did, however, slow significantly in the first quarter of 2012. As we expect a continuing weak economy during the second quarter (GDP in the range of 1.4 to 1.6), we anticipate that the industry will similarly experience another slowing in activity."

The complete Q2 2012 PRI-DSF North American Digital Signage Index is available for $95 from the PRI Resource Library. The report includes 37 charts and graphs, and commentary about industry trends. Current members of the Digital Signage Federation receive the Index as a membership benefit through an affiliation between PRI and the DSF.