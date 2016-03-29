Listen Technologies to Transition Distribution of Televic Conference to Aveo Systems

Listen Technologies has announced that effective May 2, 2016, the distribution of the Televic Conference product line in the United States and Canada will be transitioned to Aveo Systems based in Atlanta, GA. This decision was made to allow Listen Technologies to focus on the growth of its assistive listening systems and wireless personal listening products while enabling Televic Conference products to continue to grow with the focus and industry experience of Aveo Systems.

“With our new products and upcoming releases, Listen Technologies core products are experiencing significant growth. This allows us to focus even more on growing our proprietary product line and continuing to develop solutions that create exceptional user listening experiences,” said Russell Gentner, CEO of Listen Technologies. “We’ve worked closely with Televic during their search for a new distribution partner and are confident that Aveo Systems is the best possible partner for Televic. We have enjoyed our relationship with Televic and are fully committed to a successful transition to continue their success as the leading manufacturer of conference solutions.”

“Both Aveo Systems and Televic are dedicated to improving how users communicate and collaborate, making the Televic Conference products a natural fit with Aveo Systems,” said Dr. Craig Richardson, CEO of Aveo Systems. “With more than 25 years of experience designing and selling audio and video conferencing products to system integration partners, Aveo Systems is excited to leverage its conferencing experience to continue Listen Technologies’ successful growth record with Televic’s conference products in the U.S. and Canada.”

“We thank Listen Technologies for their successful introduction and distribution of our products over the past four years, and we are excited about teaming up with them on other projects in the near future,” said Bart Deschodt, general manager of Televic Conference. “Listen is truly unique in its capacity to educate end customers, consultants, and integrators about the innovative potential of our products, and we learned a lot from them.”

Deschodt continued, “The transition to Aveo Systems is a logical next step for us. With the introduction of our advanced and future-proof Plixus architecture, applications for our technology increase vastly. The extensive conference expertise and know-how that Aveo Systems brings to the table will allow us to develop a more focused approach for each application and/or market segment. We are confident that AVEO Systems can bring us to another level and look forward to continuing our U.S. success with Aveo Systems.”

The transition will be completed by May 2, 2016.