Listen Technologies Supports Sundance Kids with Assistive Listening

Listen Technologies, the leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of assistive listening solutions for over sixteen years, provided assistive listening solutions for a screening of Operation Arctic, presented in Norwegian with English subtitles, at the Sundance Kids feature at the Sundance Film Festival.

Operation Arctic screenings used donated Listen Technologies equipment to provide narration services to children who can’t yet read subtitles. Sundance Kids is programmed in conjunction with the Sundance Institute and Tumbleweeds, a program of the Utah Film Center.

The equipment provided by Listen Technologies gave users a personal listening solution for challenging hearing environments. Many of these audience members were too young to read subtitles, and even if some of the audience members couldn't read, they were still too young to read the subtitles quickly enough to completely understand the dialog, which presents a special set of circumstances when screening a foreign language film to younger viewers.