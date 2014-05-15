Listen Technologies Stationary RF Systems

Listen Technologies announced its new Stationary RF systems designed as a solution for system integrators, contractors, and consultants working with venues seeking assistive listening for either legislative compliance or to meet the personal listening needs of their customers.

The new systems available in a range of configurations, offer a competitive price point to installers and high quality sound (with 20 dB less hiss than competitive products from other brands), and are backed by an extensive warranty and Listen Technologies’ acclaimed customer service/support. All systems include all necessary components for assistive listening and legislative compliance. Other features include:

•SQ Super Quiet Companding Switch, providing highest audio quality available (20 dB less hiss than any competitor) when enabled. SQ can be disabled for compatibility with other assistive listening equipment.

•57 channels offering maximum flexibility, with capabilities for language interpretation and assurance in finding a clear channel.

•Look & Listen display on select receivers (Premier and Ultimate systems), allowing intuitive use, managing and programming.

•Options for applications ranging from simple use in smaller venues to professional installation in larger venues and longer range of up to 3,000 feet.“We specifically designed the new Stationary RF systems to provide the easiest way for integrators, contractors and consultants to get the exact right solution for their customers,” stated Russ Gentner, Listen Technologies CEO. “From simple low-cost systems to more advanced feature systems, these systems cover it all, at an unbeatable price point and engineered to best meet the wide range of needs for venues and end users.”