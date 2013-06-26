Extron Introduces New Audio Extractor

The What: Extron Electronics has launched the 3G-AE 100, an audio extractor for 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, and SDI digital video signals. It automatically detects the incoming 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SDI data rate, de-embeds up to eight channels of digital audio, and then converts it to line level, analog audio.



The What Else: The 3G-AE 100 features an equalized 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SDI input and eight analog audio outputs that are switch-selectable to support audio groups 1 through 4. A buffered and reclocked 3G-SDI/HD-SDI/SDI loop-through allows two 3G-AE 100 units to be cascaded to support up to 16 channels of embedded audio.

The 3G-AE 100 de-embeds eight channels of digital audio from SDI groups 1/2 or 3/4, and outputs it as line level, analog audio on captive screw connectors. Two units can be cascaded to support applications in which 16 channels of audio are required. In addition, the 3G-AE 100 features automatic input equalization up to 500 feet (150 meters) for HD-SDI and SDI signals, and up to 400 feet (120 meters) for 3G-SDI on Extron RG6 cables. Input cable equalization reduces the need for additional signal conditioning equipment by compensating for weak source signals or signal loss from a long input cable.

A front panel data rate indicator provides visual confirmation of input data rates for quick identification of the incoming digital video signal. The 3G-AE 100 is housed in a compact 1U, quarter rack width metal enclosure for easy integration into both new and existing AV systems.