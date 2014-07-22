Listen Technologies Aids College Students in Mock Courtroom

Listen Technologies saw the installation of its infrared assistive listening system at the National Judicial College (NJC) in Reno, NV. Listen Technologies' infrared solutions aim to help students with hearing loss and language barriers to practice in the mock courtroom and participate in classes held in the space.
Listen Technologies Infrared System
- For more than 50 years, the National Judicial College has offered education and training for judges and mediators around the world. The on-campus courtroom is used for classroom activities and mock trials. While providing a place for most of its students to develop professionally, the NJC did not have the technology it needed for students with hearing loss and language barriers to fully participate. Courtroom settings, even mock environments, can be very difficult for people with hearing loss or language barriers. It is also essential that courtrooms offer secure privacy, as the information that is shared must be kept completely confidential. NJC wanted to create a real experience for its mock trial courtroom while providing an assistive listening system that would keep all the information discussed in the space completely confidential.
- Infrared assistive listening systems are popular choices for courtrooms, as infrared signals do not go through walls; rather, they stay within the room or space where they are emitted. The NJC opted for a two-channel system from Listen Technologies so that they can use one channel for assistive listening and one channel for language translation. The mock courtroom contains interpretation boxes that are able to transmit translations directly to any attendee who needs the service.
- All of this has resulted in a better educational experience for the students. It has also ensured that the college is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements for assistive listening.