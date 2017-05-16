Listen Technologies Adds Three New Rep Firms

Listen Technologies partnered with three new manufacturers’ representative firms: The Farm AV, Highway Marketing, and Richard Dean Associates. The firms will support Listen Technologies in bringing its expanded line of assistive listening products to industries, venues, and environments where sound clarity and the ability to hear and understand language are imperative.

The Farm AV, specializing in professional and commercial audio and video products, will represent Listen Technologies in Alaska, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Northern California, northern Idaho, western Montana, and northern Nevada. Highway Marketing is an independent professional AV manufacturers’ representative firm with more than 200 years’ collective experience and will represent Listen Technologies throughout Texas (excluding El Paso), Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Richard Dean Associates is a manufacturers’ representative firm focused on the professional AV markets in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Each of these three firms provide field support, have relationships with industry consultants and influencers, and have a great track record for interfacing with end users in all markets. As Listen Technologies expands beyond traditional assistive listening systems to new personal listening technologies, these firms will help the company bring solutions to market and to those who need them the most.

“Listen Technologies is proud to partner with Richard Dean Associates, Highway Marketing, and The Farm AV and to deepen our presence in markets across the U.S.,” said Peter Papageorge, vice president of sales and marketing at Listen Technologies. “Demand for assistive listening solutions continues to grow as more people become aware of the technology and its ability to help them hear clearly. These firms share our commitment to delivering superior service and quality assistive listening products that improve hearing and auditory experiences.”

The three firms will sell Listen Technologies’ portfolio of products, including ListenIR, ListenRF, ListenWiFi, and the new ListenTALK. Applications across industries and venues include houses of worship, classrooms, courtrooms, fitness centers, manufacturing plant and museum tours, stadiums, and theaters.

“Richard Dean Associates has been in business since 1975,” said Dick Bazirgan, founder of Richard Dean Associates. “Our objective in every industry we have been in since that time has been to represent the premier brands in each of the businesses we are in. Listen Technologies is certainly in that upper strata and we are proud to be its representatives.”

“Highway Marketing is proud to include Listen Technologies in our elite mix of AV offerings,” said Scott Baker, owner and general manager, Highway Marketing. “We’ve built a reputation on representing the best professional audio and video manufacturers in the industry so adding Listen Technologies’ IDSP Systems and ListenWiFi to our product mix was a no brainer.²

“The Farm AV is honored to represent Listen Technologies in the Western United States and we are dedicated to supporting our factories and channel partners,” said John Hood, president, The Farm AV.