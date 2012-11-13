AVI-SPL, Sharp Present Webinar on Large Panel Display Trends

AVI-SPL and Sharp will present a free, one-hour webinar on Wednesday, November 14 at 1 p.m. EST, entitled "Exploring the Trends in Large Panel Displays."

Led by Sharp's Scott Aydelotte, the webinar will discuss the increased use of panel displays for commercial applications.

Aydelotte will explore the drivers of this growth-such as interactivity-and what companies need to consider when implementing large display solutions. Aydelotte will also share Sharp's latest innovations in large display panels and how they are promoting collaboration in the workplace.

To register for "Exploring the Trends in Large Panel Displays," visit www.avispl.com.