Listen Tech Expands ListenIR with New Offerings

Listen Technologies has expanded its IR technology offerings with the new LT-84 ListenIR Transmitter-Radiator and LA-141 ListenIR Extended-Radiator, as well as the new iDSP IR Receiver. In creating these new IR solutions, Listen Technologies considered all aspects of how the product would be used, focusing on the user experience, ease of dispensing, inventory management, and battery management at the venue—all based on input from consultants, system integrators, venue owners, and end users. Together, these offerings represent unparalleled coverage and cost-effective solutions for assistive listening, language interpretation, or other wireless audio applications.



LT-84 ListenIR Transmitter-Radiator and LA-141 ListenIR Extended-Radiator

The new LT-84 ListenIR Transmitter-Radiator is the only product of its kind that provides complete, gapless coverage in a variety of venue sizes. The LT-84 provides twice the coverage as similar products—one unit covers an area up to 30,000 sq. ft. (2700 sq. m), and it is the first product of its kind to feature delay compensation. It is the only two-channel Transmitter-Radiator with up to four frequencies (2.3 MHz, 2.8 MHz, 3.3 MHz, or 3.8 MHz), eliminating the need to purchase additional transmitter-radiators. Simple to install (with the included mounting hardware and legislative compliance kit), it was designed to blend in with the design of any environment without disrupting a room’s design—in fact, it was developed with input from architects and interior designers. Up to four LA-141 Extended-Radiators can be added to the LT-84 for additional coverage. When coupled with iDSP IR Receivers, the experience includes enhanced management and storage tools for venues and exceptional listening for end users.



ListenIR iDSP IR receiver

Listen also expands its iDSP (Intelligent Digital Signal Processing) offerings with a new IR version, joining the previously introduced iDSP RF 72 MHz receivers (LR-4200-072 Intelligent DSP RF Receiver and LR-5200-072 Advanced Intelligent DSP RF Receiver). The iDSP IR receiver features an integrated neck loop/lanyard for end users; streamlined dispensing, collecting, and care; and environmentally friendly advanced battery technology—in the smallest, lightest device of its kind.

The iDSP IR Receiver offers precise clarity with 20 dB less hiss than comparable products. The integrated neck loop/lanyard improves the experience for people who have hearing aids and cochlear implants with telecoils. iDSP IR receivers are the smallest of their kind, making them easier for venues to store, charge, and distribute; it also makes it easier for end users to wear and operate. Additionally, iDSP IR receivers use lithium-ion battery technology with battery management (same as a smartphone), eliminating the cost and hassle of traditional AA alkaline batteries.

For venues, the benefits of iDSP IR receivers are obvious. They streamline the care and management process—iDSP IR is easier to care for, store, and distribute than comparable products from other manufacturers. Additionally, since the iDSP IR receiver comes with an integrated neck loop/lanyard (making it compliant with the legislative requirement to provide neck loops for hearing aids with telecoils), the complication and guesswork are taken out of achieving legislative compliance.

There are also benefits for end users: iDSP IR is easier for end users to check out from venues, it’s easier to operate, and it’s easier to wear. Also, iDSP IR receivers can be programmed (using free iDSP software) with unique display names, like Theater, Chapel, Classroom, and more. Additionally, the iDSP software allows venue inventory management and a convenient USB port makes it easy to set up software and apply updates.