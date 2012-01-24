IMU to Present Glasses-free 3D Workshops

Insight Media University will be presenting an all-day 3D Workshop titled "Glasses-free 3D Digital Signage - The Complete Guide to a Successful Experience" as part of the upcoming Digital Signage Expo.

The 3D workshop series will be held on Tuesday, March 6, 2012 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, just prior to the opening of Digital Signage Expo.

This workshop is aimed at anyone interested in this market and will provide information from a number of different perspectives. It is a comprehensive presentation of all the aspects of successful glasses-free 3D solutions. The workshop is organized into four 90-minute modules. You can attend 1, 2, 3 or all of them, depending on your focus and interest level.

The modules are:

• Glasses-Free Digital Signage: Ready for Prime Time?

• Glasses-Free Digital Signage Displays

• Glasses-Free 3D Content Creation

• Glasses-Free Digital Signage System Integration

Attendees will gain the skills to understand the technology behind glasses-free 3D digital signage, the methods to assemble a successful solution and the business opportunities that can and should be addressed.