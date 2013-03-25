Introducing Broadcast Pix Flint Live Production and Streaming System

The What: Broadcast Pix is introducing Broadcast Pix Flint system, a live video production system with end-to-end integration that delivers built-in HD streaming and allows operators to include cloud-based content, in addition to cameras and file-based graphics and video, during live productions.





The What Else: Flint integrates the entire production workflow, from ingest to distribution, and is anchored by the company’s established production toolset for creating sophisticated live video. The Flint multi-format production switcher supports up to six HD/SD-SDI, HDMI, and analog cameras, plus eight channels of clips and graphics. It includes three keyers for layering, each with PiP and customizable DVE. An internal Harris Inscriber CG provides six graphic channels, while a built-in, two-channel clip server stores up to 30 hours of clips and animations in a variety of file formats, including ProRes, H.264, DNxHD and QuickTime animations.

Files from a local network or from cloud-based sources can be easily added to a program, even during a live production, with Fluent Watch-Folders. With enhanced Fluent Rapid CG, Flint can flow Twitter and RSS feeds directly to air or pre-screen them. Graphics can also be updated from local and cloud-based databases to automate multiple graphics in two channels. And graphics can be automatically updated from Daktronics and OES scoreboards.

Flint also includes the entire Broadcast Pix production control environment, so a single operator or small staff can create compelling live video. Features include patented device control for rapid access to any file; Fluent-View, a comprehensive and fully customizable multi-view; Fluent Macros, which easily executes any combination of video, files, and device moves for complex effects with the push of a button; customizable virtual sets; and control of robotic cameras, video servers, audio mixers, recorders, and other external studio devices.