Lightware and Primeview Partner on HDBaseT Embedded Displays

In a new industry collaboration Lightware has teamed up with Primeview to offer HDBaseT embedded displays, which the two showed off to consultants at a joint showroom in Manhattan, November 5.

Lightware sister company HRS Control managed the system with its simple, hardware free and device agnostic software.

The end-to-end connectivity solutions included 4K video delivery and daisy-chaining in several video wall displays. Primeview’s recently launched 49-inch HDBaseT 4K industrial UHD LED LCD monitor was one of the highlights greeting visitors upon entry.



Primeview and Lightware welcomed consultants to experience what their recent partnership is enabling at a joint showroom in New York City, November 5.

The showroom was completely wired with Cat-6 cable, saving the companies about $10,000 in implementation costs. The embedded HDBaseT directly in the displays cuts out the need for a dedicated video processor. Lightware sister company HRS Control managed the system with its simple, hardware free and device agnostic software.

Lightware’s HDBaseT solutions include the new MX-TPS-IB/OB eight-channel TPS input and output boards, the UMX series TPS transmitter, the DVI-HDCP-TPS-TX95 and DVI-HDCP-TPS-RX95 twisted pair long distance DVI extenders, and the HDMI-TPS-TX95 and HDMI-TPS-RX95 twisted pair HDBaseT extenders.