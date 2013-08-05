Lowell Manufacturing Offers New Wall-Mount and Rackmount Shelves

Lowell Manufacturing Company, a U.S. manufacturer of professional AV products, has introduced a light-duty, wall-mount shelf (WSL-1814), and two new rackmount shelves (SLS and KS Series).



WSL-1814 Light Duty Wall Shelf

The WSL-1814 steel wall-mount shelf is an economical option for light-duty settings (up to 40 lbs.). It’s ideal for in-closet wiring applications. The WSL-1814 is made in the USA from a single piece of 100 percent certified 16-gauge U.S. steel that’s been formed and bolted. It features mounting holes on 16-inch stud centers and has two obround holes in the rear for cable routing. Bottom vents include provisions to mount an optional single fan kit (FW1-KIT, ordered separately) if active thermal management is desired. It sports a smooth black powder epoxy finish.



KS Series Knockdown Utility Shelves

The KS Series is a ready-to-assemble, steel rackmount shelf for which users order the base and ears separately, enabling them to keep fewer parts on-hand to mix-and-match and assemble the shelf size needed. This allows cost-efficient shipping, storage, and inventory management. Shelf ears are available in heights of 2U, 3U and 4U with 14-inch or 18-inch depth. The vented base is available with 14-, 18- or 21-inch depth. Load capacity is up to 70 lbs., depending on final assembly size.



SLS Steel Rackmount Shelf

Lowell Model SLS is a 19-inch E.I.A. steel rackmount shelf that slides out and latches in both open and closed positions to avoid unwanted movement or closure while working on equipment. The shelf’s full extension is 14-inch, while the shelf area measures 17.5-inch wide x 14.625-inch deep. The shelf is slightly more than 1U panel space, measuring 2.5-inch high. It sports a black semi-gloss enamel finish.