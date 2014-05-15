Liberty AV Solutions DIGI-P52

Liberty AV Solutions announced the the latest Intelix switching scaler product, DIGI-P52. This device is designed to add video switching, scaling, and audio processing to classrooms, training rooms, and meeting areas, especially where under table installation is desired.

The new DIGI-P52 is a multi-format switching scaler with three HDMI and two VGA video inputs. This switcher scaler provides microphone and line level mixing, plus analog audio embedding, and analog line level output. The DIGI-P52 features simultaneous HDMI and HDBaseT outputs that are scaled to one of seven output resolutions: 1024x768, 1280x720 (720p), 1280x800, 1360x768, 1600x1200, 1920x1080 (1080p), and 1920x1200. The HDBaseT output of the DIGI-P52 provides power to a remote HDBaseT receiver, such as the DIGI-HD60C-R, with the option to control the DIGI-P52 from the remote location.

The DIGI-P52 features a convenient autoswitching feature to automatically switch between HDMI and VGA sources. Additional control options for the new digital presenter include front panel push buttons, IR, TCP/IP, and RS232. Using integrated CEC commands, HDMI sources with CEC enabled can be controlled through the DIGI-P52 via IR, TCP/IP, or RS232. When connected to an internal network, the DIGI-P52 can be accessed via a web browser for system control.