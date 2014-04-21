Liberty AV Solutions Adds DigitaLinx HDMI Matrix

The What: Liberty AV Solutions announced the immediate availability of the latest DigitaLinx four input by four output HDMI matrix, DL-HDM44. As promised in January, the DigitaLinx brand is expanding its product line with an affordable HDMI matrix switcher that does not compromise on quality.

The What Else: The new DL-HDM44 features four HDMI inputs and four HDMI outputs with the bandwidth to allow Deep Color, full 3D and 4K video, and up to 7.1 multichannel audio to be routed to any output. For HDMI cable distances greater than 5 meters (16 feet), the DigitaLinx DL-HD70 or DL-HDE100 should be installed to guarantee performance.