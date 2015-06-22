LG Unveils World's Smallest-Bezel Video Wall

The What: The LG VH7B is a video wall display with the world’s narrowest 1.8 millimeter bezel to bezel.

The What Else: Available in the United States this fall in 49- and 55-inch class sizes, the VH7B is the first video wall display to feature an unprecedented bezel-to-bezel measurement of about 1/16th of an inch, allowing displays to be connected nearly seamlessly with others. The image is further enhanced when combined with the significant improvements LG achieved in maintaining the brightness uniformity across the screens, keeping the edges as bright as the center. To address the challenges of matching color and brightness across all panels, LG has incorporated factory calibration and efficient calibration tools that allow integrators to achieve an optimal image within three to five minutes per panel.