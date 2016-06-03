Leyard Unveils Line of Flexible LED Display Solutions

The What:Leyard recently unveiled the Leyard CarbonLight LED display solutions, a family of flexible, lightweight displays constructed to meet a broad range of creative indoor and outdoor applications.

The What Else: Leyard CarbonLight LED displays are designed to be lightweight, thin, strong, and adaptable for high-impact events served by rental and staging companies, and for fixed and semi-fixed installations with unique design requirements. The displays are available in five different product configurations for indoor, outdoor, hanging, floor-mounted, corner-beveled, and curved video wall installations.

“In both event staging and fixed installations, customers are looking for video walls that are fast to deploy and adaptable to a range of applications,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Planar. “We are excited to bring this truly unique portfolio of products, with the industry’s lightest hang weights and thinnest profiles, to create eye-catching video wall installations that stop visitors in their tracks and have maximum impact for live events, broadcast, and fixed installations.”

The Leyard CarbonLight line was designed for businesses renting AV equipment and live events. It is also intended for fixed installations that require a high level of flexibility, either because of the unique requirements of the installation space, like broadcast set designs, or because a customer requires a video wall solution that can be moved or transformed into different physical configurations over time.

The Bottom Line: The LED displays are ultra-lightweight due to their carbon fiber construction and patented designs, making them a viable option for environments with limited structural capacity. They are easy to transport, incorporate hardware that is fast to install and take down, and are quick to service, with a hardware design that allows for middle-display replacement. Leyard CarbonLight displays also support many unusual configurations including right-angle corners, perfectly smooth concave and convex arcs, and floor installations.

“Always adjacent to our work in fixed installation, the needs of the rental and staging market are unique,” said Jennifer Davis, CMO for Leyard’s international business. “The Leyard CarbonLight products address the needs for light transport weight, fast installation, durable construction, and the flexibility to create any number of surfaces, stages, and walls of video. Beyond those benefits to rental companies, it is our vision to help the world’s cultural institutions, performance artists, brands, and media outlets tell their stories with compelling visual effects. These installations build upon Planar’s continued efforts in architectural displays and extend to the larger multi-billion-dollar rental market.”