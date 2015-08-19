Leyard-Planar Deal: Further Details Emerge

Following the announcement of the acquisition of display manufacturer Planar Systems by Chinese high-end indoor LED firm Leyard Optoelectronic, the U.S. company has spoken about the background to the deal and how it will operate once the deal has closed.

Jennifer Davis, VP of marketing and product strategy at Planar, said: “In our discussions with Leyard management, they were attracted to Planar’s strong selling and marketing organizations, customer relationships, history of innovation and overall organizational strength.”



