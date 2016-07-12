Leyard Named Market Leader in Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall Displays

Leyard announced that it is the leading manufacturer of narrow pixel pitch (NPP) LED video wall displays, with a market share nearly three times greater than its nearest competitor, according to a new report by Futuresource Consulting.

In its 2016 global video report, “Quantifying & Analysing the Key Trends in the Global Landscape 2016,” the industry analysts named Leyard, together with recently acquired Planar, the number-one market leader with a total of 28 percent of the total NPP LED market value—placing it far ahead of all other video wall manufacturers.

“We are proud to be the industry leader in this rapidly growing market,” said Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer for Leyard. “As a pioneer in the space, we’ve driven NPP LED displays from a disruptive technology to the industry’s fastest-growing video wall segment globally, and with new award-winning innovations, we’re continuing to advance our frontrunner position.”

At InfoComm 2016, Leyard announced the Leyard TWA Series, a line of fine-pitch LED video wall displays featuring a unique flat-panel design, low power consumption and outstanding image quality. This line joins a broad range of existing fine-pitch LED video wall offerings such as the Leyard TVH Series, a line of high-performance, fine-pitch LED video walls with industry-leading image quality and an advanced design for high reliability. Leyard’s lineup now also includes the Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System with front-serviceability and a unique off-board architecture for mission-critical reliability. Also recently announced, the Leyard CarbonLight LED Displays are a comprehensive portfolio of flexible, lightweight displays uniquely designed for rental, staging, and fixed-flexible installations.

“NPP LED had a fantastic year, growing at an annual growth rate over 300 percent and topping $678 million in sales in 2015,” said Chris Mcintyre-Brown, associate director of displays and broadcast equipment at Futuresource Consulting. “NPP LED is quickly ascending to become a serious competitor to incumbent tiled display technology.”

Leyard’s NPP LED video walls have been surging in popularity due to their seamless images, ability to scale to any size or shape, and optical characteristics that make video wall content look great from any angle.

NPP LED displays, as a category, experienced the fastest growth industry-wide among all video wall technologies in 2015, according to the Futuresource Consulting report, tripling in both unit volume and sales value over 2014. That rapid growth is expected to continue with a 34 percent compound annual growth rate from 2015 to 2020 and a projected market of $2.2 billion by 2020. Futuresource Consulting defines narrow pixel pitch LED video walls as direct view LED video walls with a pixel pitch of 3 millimeters or less.

While the business for NPP LED has historically been centered in domestic China, the market for the product category is expanding and diversifying. Overall, Leyard’s international sales accounted for an increasing percentage of its total NPP LED display sales volume in 2015.

“With the acquisition of Planar, this will enhance Leyard’s international position, while building its global operation through Planar’s global sales network and influential brand reputation,” the report concludes. Internationally, NPP LED displays experienced strong growth in corporate, broadcast, and retail settings, with control rooms and public areas emerging quickly as well, according to the study; all markets that contributed to Leyard’s rapid growth and are represented in the strong customer base of Planar.