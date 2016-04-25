Leyard 8K Video Wall Awarded at NAB 2016

Leyard and Planar are the recipients of five technology honors, NewBay Media’s third annual Best of Show Award, presented at the 2016 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB) in Las Vegas by TV Technology, Video Edge, Digital Video, Government Video and Sound & Video Contractor.

LED Video Wall

The honors were awarded to the highlight of the Leyard and Planar booth, an enormous 8K Leyard TW Series LED video wall. The massive video wall measured more than 31 feet wide by 18 feet tall (9.5 meters by 5.5 meters) and was composed of 64 Leyard TWA1.2 LED video wall displays with a 1.2 millimeter pixel pitch, delivering 7680 x 4320 resolution.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by many of the industry’s independent leading experts at NAB 2016,” said Jennifer Davis, chief marketing officer at Leyard. “We’ve received outstanding feedback at this year’s event for the breathtaking Leyard 8K video wall as just one example of our innovative display solutions. As established leaders in the broadcast market, Leyard strives to design display solutions that help the media and entertainment industry deliver an unprecedented level of compelling content to viewers.”

The Leyard TW Series is a line of fine pitch LED video walls available in 1.2, 1.8 and 2.5 millimeters pitches. The Leyard TW Series is architected to support high pixel density and delivers benefits to its "flat panel" design including a 16:9 form factor optimized for the most popular high resolution standards, ease of installation and service and outstanding flatness and uniformity.

NewBay Media’s Best of Show Awards at NAB are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts and selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.