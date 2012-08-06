August 2012 SCN Online Index

Blog Bits

by Danny Maland

by Kirsten Nelson

by Matt D. Scott

Whose Band Was This?

Glenn Polly, founder, president, and CEO of VideoSonic is pictured here around 1980 with the High Tydes Band, covering The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin, and others. Polly got his integration start after a gig when he he got too lazy to load his gear out of a club at 4 a.m. and offered it to the club owner instead, making a deal to maintain and service the equipment. "I would then go purchase a new PA system (each time it got a little better), and do the same deal with other club owners," he said.

News Highlights

Tri-Ed/Northern Video Acquires FL Distributor

Community Speakers Outfits KY Restaurant

MO Church Upgrades With QSC Audio

Waves Joins AVnu Alliance

NOW ON RESIDENTIALSYSTEMS.COM

by Scott Moody

NOW ON SVCONLINE.COM

by Bradley A. Malone

Advertorial | Draper | Video showing off Draper's new lab and testing procedures

People | The Way They See It | Digital Projection's Mike Levi | DPI 15th Anniversary Video

People | Executive Q&A | Hosa VP Jonathan Pusey | More on Mogan Microphones

Business | Seller Beware | Read Insights from Sellability Score founder John Warrillow

Snapshot | Can Zoo Hear Me Now? | Memphis Zoo Polar Bear Cam

Snapshot | Upscale and Online | Bergdorf Goodman's Holiday Window Displays

Technology | Museums Push the Interactive Envelope | See Into the Forest

Viewpoint | Mike Bradley | How Much Growth? | Insights from Good to Great author Jim Collins