LED3 Updates Absen LED Displays

LED3 has added 6mm Hi-res tiles to its family of Absen LED displays.

With an IP rating of IP65 for both front and rear side, this tile raises the bar for outdoor resolution. Precision manufactured cabinets combined with a brightness level of 5,000 nits create a seamless display easily seen on the brightest days. With a refresh rate of 2000Hz, hi-definition video playback is crystal clear with no scan lines.

Based in Northeast Ohio, LED3 maintains the largest LED showroom and inventory and service center between New York and Chicago, positioning the company to provide premium LED displays across the country. With over three decades of video production and sales experience, LED3 grew out of a recognized need for large outdoor display solutions. From digital signage to rental staging, LED3 has the right resolution with an affordable solution.