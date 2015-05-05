The What: The Lectrosonics SSM (Super Slight Micro) is the smallest full-featured UHF bodypack microphone transmitter available.

The What Else: The SSM is fully compatible with all current Lectrosonics receivers including the UCR411A, SR Series, L Series, and Venue Series, along with several older models via compatibility modes. The SSM features a wide tuning bandwidth of three standard Lectrosonics blocks or up to about 76 MHz depending on the specific frequency range. RF power is selectable at 25 or 50 mW for flexibility in various applications. The SSM features an all-metal housing and uses the rugged, industry standard Lemo 3-pin microphone connector common to other bodypack transmitters used extensively in theatrical and TV applications.

The Bottom Line: An infrared sync port on the SSM allows for quick setup with compatible receiver systems. A backlit LCD allows for ease of setup in any lighting conditions. A micro-B USB port makes it possible for firmware updates in the field as advanced features are added in the future. The SSM responds to remote commands for frequency, audio level, sleep modes and other settings from the RM remote unit or third-party smartphone apps.