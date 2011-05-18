RapcoHorizon Unveils DesignVision

Orlando, FL--The RapcoHorizon Company has introduced DesignVision, a panel design program created specifically for the company’s network of professional systems integrators, dealers, and contractors.

The DesignVision software allows for the creation of expert quality custom installation diagrams.

DesignVision features a simple interface that enables industry professionals with no computer aided design (CAD) experience to create CAD-like setups of custom rack panels, wall plates, and floor pocket inserts. The system speeds can be downloaded to run locally on any Windows computer, which enables laptop users to access the software from anywhere — including on-site client meetings.

“With the fast-paced and competitive world we now live in, our systems integrators, dealers and contractors are always looking for ways to have an edge over the competition,” said Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for The RapcoHorizon Company. “The DesignVision software not only provides these professionals with the power of speed but it also ensures expert quality designs. All this, wrapped neatly in one easy-to-use, downloadable interface.”

To create a system design, a user selects the preferred panel and utilizes the drag and drop feature to place the desired connectors directly on the panel. By using a basic set of design tools, the user can even create a template for engraving.

When the drawing is complete, the dealer can email a PDF and a price quote to the client for approval. Once approved, the integrator can email the same design with its full bill of materials to their RapcoHorizon sales representative.

“Now, users can receive fast, accurate quotes with just the click of a button,” Seabaugh said. “This will reduce ambiguity and will therefore decrease the customer’s wait time for an order.”