Digital Signage Development Simplified, Thursday

This Thursday October 11th, digital signage industry professionals can learn from the inside about Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS); how Microsoft's embedded operating system offers the tools necessary for a secure OPS implementation; and how OPS addresses a fragmented market, allowing digital signs to be more intelligent and connected.

When Intel Corp. announced its Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) for digital signage media players in late 2010, their goal was to help make digital signage media players “as interchangeable as car stereos" – a natural progression in any technology segment as it moves from a landscape with few “standards” toward some kind of plug-and-play compatibility among hardware from different providers.

Are there specific solutions out there using the approach?