Lab.gruppen LUCIA 120/1-70 and LUCIA 240/1-70

The What: Following the successful launch of the LUCIA concept with four low-impedance models, Lab.gruppen now has extended its range of ultra-compact and highly cost-effective power amplifiers with addition of two dedicated 70V output models: LUCIA 120/1-70 and LUCIA 240/1-70. With power ratings of 120 W and 240 W respectively into a single output, the new amplifiers offer AV installers the option of driving 70V distributed loudspeaker systems while retaining the small form factor, input flexibility, build quality and GPIO facilities also featured in the LUCIA low impedance models.

The What Else: Both new LUCIA models incorporate dual inputs, a feature which allows mixing of two sources or selection of either the A or B source for the single mono output. Connectors are both balanced Phoenix type and unbalanced RCA for each input, with a built-in matrix function mixing the balanced and unbalanced signals with optimized gain structure. Front panel controls mix or select the A and B discrete source signals.

In common with all models in the LUCIA range, the new 70V models couple a digital, firmware-controlled front end (including a multiband compressor and look-ahead limiter) to a patented Class D output stage that is designed for high efficiency, low distortion and minimal heat dissipation. A universal power supply plugs in worldwide, while intelligent fan control maintains silence from idle up to fairly high levels.