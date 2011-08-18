MSR Partners with Definitive Audio

Novato, CA--Media Specialty Resources, Inc. (MSR) has appointed market leader Definitive Audio as an authorized dealer of MSR's Dimension4 line of acoustical tuning systems.

Anthony Grimani and Ben Goldman recently visited Definitive's facility in Seattle, Washington to train their sales and engineering staff on the systems, how to specify them, how to install them, and how to create a high performance screening and listening room.

Craig Abplanalp, Definitive's VP of sales and marketing, said: "Over our 36 year history Definitive has had the opportunity to work with a wide range of acousticians and acoustical treatment companies. MSR provides a unique blend of experience, expertise, and value in everything they do. Tony's accomplishments at Dolby, Lucasfilm, and as an independent consultant have created the foundation to build products that work, are properly implemented and sensible. MSR's commitment extends far beyond specification; they work to ensure their products effectively improve your experience."

According to Anthony, "We were very impressed with the team at Definitive - it's exciting to have a partner in Seattle with such a great reputation for excellence and leadership. We also worked with Definitive to install Dimension4 tuning modules in their reference audio showroom. Our SpringTraps significantly improved the bass quality in the room, and our absorbers and diffusers tightened up the soundstage."