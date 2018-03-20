L-Acoustics Taps Franck Fabry to Lead Business Development in Canada

Franck Fabry

L-Acoustics has appointed Franck Fabry to the position of regional sales manager. Reporting directly to Michael Palmer, L-Acoustics new head of sales for USA and Canada, Fabry’s primary responsibility is to look after all of the manufacturer’s Canadian territories.

Raised and educated in Switzerland, France, and the United States, with additional cross-cultural knowledge gained while doing business across six continents, Fabry brings more than 17 years of experience serving the Canadian market for companies like Bosch/Telex and Meyer Sound Laboratories, the latter of which he spent the past four years with as sales manager, Canada.

Making his first official public appearance with L-Acoustics on at CITTs EXPO-SCENE at the Palais des congrès de Montréal on March 28 and 29, Fabry will be managing the manufacturer’s Canadian network of certified providers as well as working directly with consultants, contractors, touring production companies, and other key accounts. In tandem with André Pichette, who will spearhead dedicated applications support for Canada, Fabry will be paying particularly close attention to commercial and fixed installation projects.

“There is no doubt that Canada is a fast-growing, strategic market for L-Acoustics, and Francks presence as our brand ambassador there further underscores our commitment to our northern providers and customers,” said Michael Palmer, head of sales at L-Acoustics. “Prior to joining our team, he was instrumental in a number of very high-profile installations throughout the territory, and we’re already seeing the measurable benefits of his networking, knowledge, and enthusiasm as we move forward with new projects in the region.”

“I look forward to supporting our Canadian CP partners systems integrators and rental companies alike, helping them solve a variety of technical and creative challenges, and focusing on bringing new project opportunities where listener experience and sound quality are the ultimate motivators,” Fabry said. “It’s my goal to ensure that regional and vertical market coverage are fully optimized, and I plan to share insight within the L-Acoustics organization about the unique cultural distinctiveness and geographic challenges of the Canadian professional audio market.”