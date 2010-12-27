Black Box Wins 2010 Tech Innovators Award

Black Box Corporation has announcedthat it has won Everything Channel’s CRN 2010 Tech Innovators Award for its iCOMPEL™ digital signage platform.

The award, which went to Black Box in the LCD Signage category, honors “innovative new solutions to bridge the widest gaps between current problems and solutions facing channel executives today.”

Steve Acquista, Black Box Director of Digital Signage, accepted the award at the 2010 XChange Tech Innovators Conference in Las Vegas. During the three-day event, IT product and service vendors and channel executives from around North America discussed how emerging technologies will drive partner success in future channel programs.

“We are honored to receive this award,” said Julie Lyda, Black Box Regional Vice President, North America Hotline. “Our current channel partners have already seen how the iCOMPEL has benefited their businesses, and we’re happy to see Everything Channel recognize how it can help others succeed.”

As an all-in-one, integrated hardware/software platform for digital signage content management, iCOMPEL enables users to distribute HD multimedia content to any number of digital screens. Also, for a lower cost of ownership, iCOMPEL ships with all management and design software preinstalled, and all software updates are free.

“Resellers and integrators know customers want digital signage, but for them to sell it successfully, they need a solution that truly demonstrates the power of digital signage in action. That’s what our iCOMPEL gives them,” Lyda said. “And as a bonus, it’s highly affordable and simple to use but powerful enough to support a number of screens in any size company.”

To help channel partners market iCOMPEL successfully, the Company has launched a Digital Signage Demo Program (http://www.blackbox.com/go/DSDP), through which resellers and integrators can purchase iCOMPEL units at deeply discounted prices, as well as a Digital Signage Certification Program (http://www.blackbox.com/go/DSCP), which enables channel partners to become Digital Signage Certified Experts through a self-directed, on-line course.

In addition, Black Box offers best product pricing through its Deal Registration Program, dedicated product and sales training, webinar presentations to prospective clients, and free, 24/7 technical support.

Black Box, along with other Tech Innovators award winners, will be included in the December 13 issue of Everything Channel’s CRN Magazine.

For more information:

http://www.blackbox.com