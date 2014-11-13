Kyle Means Creative and High Resolution Systems’ UDC

Kyle Means, AV producer and engineer at Atlanta-based Kyle Means Creative, has found High Resolution Systems’ UDC (Universal Device Controller) to be his controller of choice for projects nationwide.

High Resolution Systems' UDC 400 for screen switching, video content and camera switching

Kyle Means Creative specializes in providing screen switching, video content and camera switching for companies like PSAV, PRG, Spectrum Productions and others; Means also works directly with corporate clients. Means is a former lead show team technician and director of sales at PSAV, Atlanta. He also serves as technical director of Titanium Conferences for the International Titanium Association.

“I use UDC 400 and an iPad to create custom switching services,” he explains. “A lot of people use UDC to control Vista Systems’ Spyder [image processor], but what I think is really cool is using UDC to control other devices like DT Videolabs’ PlaybackPro so we can run concurrent video playback on multiple screens simultaneously. That can only be done through UDC.”

Means also likes the ability “to manage multiple AJA Ki Pro record decks,” he says. “I can roll multiple Ki Pro machines and manage multiple record decks.”