Kramer Releases VIA Site Management

Kramer has released VIA Site Management (VSM), an enterprise-wide management platform that lets VIA administrators control and configure all VIA devices in a network. VSM is part of the Kramer VIA family of Wireless Presentation & Collaboration Solutions.

“IT administrators at large companies and SMBs alike can use the VSM platform to easily troubleshoot any VIA device in the network and customize each device for the specific needs of participants,” said Neta Lempert, VP digital business development at Kramer. “These two features not only make life easier for the VIA admin, but they also make the end-user experience much friendlier.”

The platform’s pricing model is based on the number of VIA units being managed as opposed to the one-size-fits-all approach.

“You pay for what you need and not what you don’t,” said Lempert. “This tends to be our philosophy across the board when we release solutions to the market — it makes much more sense from the customer’s point of view,” added Lempert.

VSM supports both Windows and Linux systems.