Kramer Prepares for Future of 4K Content with Release of Next-Gen Switcher



The VS-211h2 4K@60fps switcher from Kramer

The What: Kramer has released a 4K@60fps switcher with 4:4:4 colorimetry to help prepare customers for expanding innovations in 4K video content display. The VS-211H2 includes auto switching – last-connected and priority – and optional manual switching.

The What Else: “We are very proud to be pioneering 4K@60 4:4:4 in a market we believe will grow steadily in the coming months and years,” said Aviv Ron, vice president of business development and strategy. “This product offers a valuable opportunity for customers to stay ahead of the game and future-proof current installations.”

The Bottom Line: VS-211H2 includes actual video output detection (not just 5V output), enabling more reliable switching. This also allows for better support of HDMI equipment as well as power and product life conservation. VS-211H2 switches off the 5V output when there are no active inputs, allowing the display to go to sleep. The Kramer VS-211H2 is also HDCP 2.2 compliant.