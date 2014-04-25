Kramer Offers New White Paper: Guide to Wireless AV Connectivity

Kramer's latest White Paper provides a comprehensive look at devices for connecting HD video and audio over high-bandwidth wireless connections, and details the current and pending “white space” spectrum allocations for wireless AV connectivity in North America. The paper also explores the challenges of reliable transmission and reception of high bitrate HDMI and HD-SDI signals over 5 GHz and 60 GHz wireless links, including a discussion of both forward error correction (FEC) and techniques for multipath and echo compensation.

Several wireless systems are compared and contrasted and include 802.11n/a/an/ad Wi-Fi, Wireless High Definition Interface (WHDI), and Wireless High Definition (WiHD). Practical examples of each system are cited, along with their transmitting range and resistance to interference from co-channel and adjacent channel wireless devices. The paper concludes with a general discussion of design and operating parameters for wireless AV systems, including best practices.

Download the White Paper here: http://www.kramerus.com/downloads/white-papers/kramer_wireless_guide.pdf