Digital Signage Expo Announces 2012 Advisory Board

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) has unveiled its Advisory Board for 2012.

More than fifty professionals representing Advertising Agencies, Banking/Financial, Corporate Communications, Education, Entertainment/Public Spaces, Government, Health Care, Hospitality, Restaurant & Food Service, Retail, Stadiums & Arenas, Transportation, Industry Consultants, Digital Place-Based Network & Digital Out-of-Home Networks, and Content & Creative sectors comprise DSE’s 2012 Board, including:

· ARAMARK Corporation

· BBDO Shop Work

· Best Buy

· Brawn Consulting

· Build-A-Bear

· Calgary Telus Convention Center

· Columbus Regional Airport Authority

· Disney Swan & Dolphin Hotels

· Dunkin’ Brands

· Fairplex

· Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority

· Lowe’s Companies

· Mayo Clinic

· MGM Resorts International

· N2

· Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

· OOH Pitch

· Platt Retail Institute

· Raytheon Company

· Razorfish

· Seaworld Entertainment

· Servus Credit Union

· Starcom Worldwide

· StoreStream Metrics

· The BUNN Company

· The Handa Group

· The John Marshall Law School

· The PreSet Group

· Thomas & Mack Center/University of Nevada

· Tracy Locke

· University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

· Wal-Mart

· Wells Fargo

· Wendy’s International

All DSE Board members and their organizations are actively doing business in or have invested in digital signage and interactive technologies, represent a variety of professional expertise, and share their knowledge by answering a “Question of the Month,” a resource important to those seeking specific industry perspectives on technical or business challenges related to the DS field. Additionally, many board members volunteer their time and contribute ideas to the creation of DSE’s annual professional education programs. Both a listing of the full 2012 Advisory Board and answers to the monthly questions can be found at www.digitalsignageconnection.com.

Richard Lebovitz, Educational Director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE said, “We are privileged to present a Board that is comprised of so many highly talented people, all of whom have generously committed to lend their voices to an industry-wide educational effort designed to help raise the level of professionalism and positively impact commerce for everyone who does business with the DS sector.”