Matrox Introduces Avio Series

Matrox Graphics Avio Series.

Montreal, Canada--Matrox Graphics has introduced its Matrox Avio Series, a new line of fiber optic KVM extenders for graphics intensive design and visualization applications within the process control, automotive, oil and gas, and government and military markets.

The KVM extender transmitter/receiver pair enables users to secure the host computer in a climate-controlled machine room by capturing the system's I/O functionality and extending it up to 1000 meters over a single fiber optic cable.

The Avio Series supports uncompressed dual single-link DVI or one dual-link DVI video-at full resolution and frame rate-keyboard, mouse, stereo analog audio, and multiple USB HID and USB 2.0 peripherals, while making available a secondary user to access the host computer from the transmitter unit. Avio's flexible design is compatible with Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux/Unix operating systems, allowing IT departments to standardize on one solution for enterprise-wide deployments.