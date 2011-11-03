DSE Opens Conference Registration

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) announced that it has opened registration for its Conference Program to be held March 6-9, 2012, in Las Vegas.

DSE’s Ninth International Conference will feature 32 general conference seminars on Wednesday and Thursday, March 7-8, 2012, 40 sector-specific Industry Vertical Discussion Groups and 42 On-Floor Workshops scheduled throughout both days. Other educational opportunities include a third annual pre-conference DOOH Advertising Summit on Tuesday, March 6, along with 10 other pre- and post-show events, presented by dozens of industry experts.

The 32 seminars will be presented in eight Tracks to provide fundamental and advanced instruction within a structured learning experience. The goal of this approach is to illuminate all key components to successful strategic planning, budgeting, installation and operations.

For all those pursuing professional certification, all DSE 2012 seminars qualify for certification renewal under the auspices of the Digital Signage Experts Group.

The full curriculum overview is now available at digitalsignageexpo.net and includes such seminar titles as:

• “From Pilot to Deployment: Laying the Groundwork for Digital Signage System Success”

• “How to Source Content for Your Digital Signage Network”

• “Creating a Multi-Screen Strategy: Connecting Digital Signage to What Matters”

• “Interactive Shoot-Out: Digital Convergence Fact vs. Fiction”

• “How to Generate Greater Revenue With Interactive Technology.”