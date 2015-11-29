Kramer Adds VIA Campus Wireless Education Solution

Kramer has added VIA Campus, a wireless VIA solution for education and training, to the VIA family of wireless presentation and collaboration solutions.

With VIA Campus, students can connect any laptop or mobile device and present instantly to the main display, view the main display on their screen, edit documents together in real time, and use the main display as a digital whiteboard. Both teachers and students can share any size file and stream full-frame HD video.



The solution’s e-polling and e-exam features allow teachers to instantly measure how much students are actually learning. With e-exams, teachers can give interactive, multimedia tests and get immediate feedback. e-Polling lets teachers conduct instant surveys of student knowledge and opinion to help stimulate relevant discussion and debate.



“We believe VIA Campus will transform the training experience, helping customers engage their students better and create a more efficient and satisfying learning environment,” said Neta Lempert, VP of digital business development at Kramer.



This Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) solution also features on-screen collaboration, Mac/PC and iOS/Android mirroring, and third-party apps for remote learning and collaboration.