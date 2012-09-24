Adcentricity Adds New Network Partners

- Adcentricity has made additions to its roster of digital media network partners.
- Taxicab advertising is a powerful way to reach captive, on-the-go consumers. Adcentricity now represents over 1,000 national taxicab screens, available to advertisers as traditional spot buys or custom interactive channels.
- GreenOwl Mobile, a developer of location-based traffic and media apps, is the latest strategic partner for Adcentricity. Drivers use GreenOwl’s TrafficAlert app across Canada. TrafficAlert’s location-based and contextual audio ad inventory will be integrated into Adcentricity’s digital media management platform. “This is an exciting addition to our ADCentral platform as it is our first mobile app allowing us to target mobile users,” said Brad Alles, SVP of Business Development. TrafficAlert’s ad platform can deliver audio and visual messages to drivers by location, time of day, weather, traffic speed and other variables.
- Through their partnership with BOLDstreet Wireless, Adcentricity has opened up the availability of ad space on Wifi networks located in coffee shops, airports and shopping malls throughout Canada.
- The iGotcha Media network adds to Adcentricity’s digital signage inventory with screens in over 25 of Montreal and area’s golf courses, reaching the sought after affluent golfer demographic.
- The Optometry News Network offers targeted messaging in optometry clinic waiting rooms, often combined with eyeglass shops, reaching a specific audience at both the point of care and point of sale.
- Adcentricity’s partnership with The Media Merchants allows for the pairing of outdoor night projections and street-facing custom interactive storefronts with existing digital signage and location-based offerings.
- The Vif Tele network reaches consumers at Laurentian Bank branded bank machines strategically placed in high-traffic areas.
- Adcentricity’s ADCentral platform offers advertisers and media buyers ways to reach consumers through location-based digital screens, in-store audio networks and mobile applications.
- “Consumers have an opportunity to see an advertiser’s message a number of times throughout the week, reinforcing traditional media buys and building frequency in a highly targeted way,” said Alles.
- These new networks bring the total available to advertisers to nearly 90, representing over 240,000 screens, in over 71,000 venues across North America.
