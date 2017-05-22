K&M Debuts Low-Profile Speaker Stand

The What: König & Meyer (K&M) has launched a new low-profile speaker stand with a flat, cast-iron base designed to fit into tight, compact spaces.

K&M speaker stand

The What Else: The spring-loaded bolt with locking screw provides for comfortable and safe height adjustments of up to 71.25 inches. The stand includes an integrated handle, cable management system, and four stable feet. The included wrench adjusts setup for individual specifications.

The Bottom Line: The heavy steel base plate is engineered for a sleek and clean appearance, well suited for applications such as corporate events. Designed for strength and stability, it can support loudspeakers weighing up to 44 pounds.