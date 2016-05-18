Klipsch Adds Rep Firm Vector Corp for Professional Audio Products

Klipschrecently addedVector Corporation a commercial independent rep firm, to its team. The firm is now an official representative of the brands’ professional audio speakers and will act as an extension of Klipsch in developing new relationships with integrators and growing the brand in the AV industry.

Vector Corporation is a manufacturer's representative firm serving the low voltage audio, video, and security markets in the western United States and will represent Klipsch in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Washington, and western Montana. The company was incorporated in 1962 and has long standing relationships with many integrators and consultants in the territory.

“We are proud to be a part of the Klipsch family,” said Adam Dole of Vector Corporation. “Klipsch is an innovative loudspeaker manufacturer with a long legacy of creating speakers with exceptional sound reproduction. The partnership is truly a win-win for all involved and will help expand the Klipsch Professional brand in the Pacific Northwest, as well as open up new business opportunities for our dealers.”