L-ACOUSTICS Product Training Session Dates

L-ACOUSTICS US has announced its first two product training sessions for 2012.

The first three-day training is set for February 20 to 22 in Red Hook, NY and will specifically focus on L-ACOUSTICS’ new KARA modular line source system and SOUNDVISION version 1.9.

The second session, hosted in Oxnard, CA exactly one month later from March 20 to 22, will cover the large-format KUDO line source system and SOUNDVISION.

“We’re particularly looking forward to our KARA and SOUNDVISION session in Red Hook as it marks our first official East Coast training,” says L-ACOUSTICS Head of US Touring Support Scott Sugden. “We’ve had a lot of interest in a regional event like this from our eastern customer base and we’re very happy to now make it a reality for them.”



Primarily designed for technicians, mix engineers and sound designers referred by L-ACOUSTICS Rental Network agents and clients, the first two days of each training will offer a blend of theoretical knowledge and field procedures focusing on operating and optimizing either KARA or KUDO in a safe and controlled environment. A third day, which can be attended separately or in conjunction with the KARA/KUDO training, will be dedicated to covering the manufacturer’s SOUNDVISION 3D acoustical modeling software. Upon completion of these seminars, attendees will receive a certificate of attendance.

The number of participants for both the Red Hook and Oxnard training sessions is limited to 12 people and priority will be given to L-ACOUSTICS Rental Network agents and system owners.



For more information: www.l-acoustics.com