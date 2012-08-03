Klein Tools Introduces Coax Radial Stripper

Klein Tools has introduced a unique Coax Combination Radial Stripper extending its Voice/Data/Video (VDV) line of tools, connectors and testers.
- This single tool strips both utility and standard cable sizes. It also strips two levels (outer jacket and dielectric) in one step. An exclusive sliding depth gauge pre-measures cable for quick, accurate and repeatable strips. The radial stripper is perfect for audio/visual coax applications.
- Klein Tools' new VDV Coax Combination Radial Stripper (Cat. No. VDV110-095) works on both standard and utility size cables including RG6, RG6-QS, RG59, RG11, and RG7. The one-step, two-level (5/16" X 1/4") stripping along with the exclusive sliding depth gauge, take the guesswork out of repeatable cable end preparation. This stripper also eliminates the need for the installer to use his fingers as a backstop for sharp wire tips, reducing irritation. Durable high-carbon steel cutting blades automatically adjust to different cable diameters, and a convenient finger loop facilitates easy, controlled rotation.
- "Cable installers who run backbone cable from a utility source and then run standard cable to equipment, usually don't have one tool that can prep both these cable series," said senior product manager, Dave Mueller. "This coax combination radial stripper does both utility and standard cable types providing quick, precise and repeatable one step, two-level stripping -- saving time and effort during an installation."