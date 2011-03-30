Sanyo Forms Distribution Deal with Tech Data

Chatsworth, CA--Sanyo North America Corporation has formed a new distribution partnership with Tech Data Corporation.

"Our new distribution partnership with Tech Data gives us a great opportunity to increase Sanyo's presence in the VAR and IT categories. They offer an extraordinary range of products and exceptional services which have established their position at the top of their category, and we are very excited about entering into a partnership with such a dynamic distributor,” said Sam Malik, vice president and general manager of the corporate solutions group in Sanyo North America’s Digital Solutions Division. “We believe that many of the new feature sets and functions in our latest products will be well received by their extensive client base.”

Sanyo manufactures a lineup of projectors designed to meet the needs of business professionals and IT specialists. Sanyo projectors offer technologies that include Sanyo's Active Filter system and operating modes that extend lamp-operating life while reducing the amount of maintenance time. Where remote system control and/or performance monitoring is important, Sanyo’s onboard PJ Network interface enables connection to and control from any PC. Sanyo also offers projectors with interactive functions that can use any screen surface or wall. A variety of 3D projector configurations are available.