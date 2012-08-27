Lab.gruppen Debuts 1U Amplifier Range

Lab.gruppen has launched a 1U power amplifier range developed specifically for the custom installation market.
- Lab.gruppen's compact and ultra-efficient E Series of power amplifiers offers traditional Lab.gruppen performance to a market concerned with spiraling global energy prices and environmental pressures.
- The E Series provides ample power reserves with low power consumption, therefore reducing the total cost of ownership. E Series utilizes much of the design philosophy and energy-efficient concepts debuted in the Swedish company's flagship PLM 20000Q touring amplifier, but here deployed in a 1U, install-centric platform.
- The E Series comprises three two-channel power amplifiers, all incorporating Lab.gruppen's IDEEA (IntelliDrive Energy Efficient Amplifier) technologies. All are housed in 1U cabinets, weigh less than 5 kg (11 pounds), and feature universal power supplies for operation anywhere in the world.
- Nominal output power ratings per channel (@ 4 ohms or 70 V) are 600 W, 400 W, and 200 W for, respectively, the E 12:2, E 8:2, and E 4:2. However, significantly higher per-channel outputs are possible with asymmetrical loading and proper setting of Lab.gruppen's proprietary Rail Sensing Limiter (RSL).
- Certified as Energy Star 2.1 compliant, E Series power amplifiers are efficient both in terms of net operating efficiency and typical current draw. In this respect, the power-to-current-draw ratio for burst signals with 1/8th average power is 400 W output for 1 A of line current at 120 V mains - a performance characteristic matched only by the PLM 20000Q. Reduced power consumption in both operational and non-operational cycles results in lower long-term cost of ownership - a key 'sellable' advantage for contractors and a tangible benefit for end-users. Control via third-party systems is enabled via GPIO, and build quality is robust in the Lab.gruppen tradition.
- "E Series offers the Lab.gruppen hallmarks of reliability, performance and ease of use at a much more accessible price point for the install market," said Klas Dalbjorn, product research manager for Lab.gruppen. "The energy efficient performance made possible by our new IDEEA technologies means that overall cost of ownership, including lifetime energy consumption, is considerably lower than other products aimed at this market, providing contractors with real, bottom line benefits to their customers and client base."
- E Series incorporates a number of brand new technological developments from Lab.gruppen, including Rail Sensing Limiter (RSL), a two position switch to allow selection of either Hi-Z (100 V all models) or Lo-Z (40 V - 69.3 V model dependent) as output thresholds. The RSL switch circuit senses rail voltage and optimizes output for instantaneous load conditions. It also allows for continued operation with fluctuating mains down to below 60 V AC. RSL setting also configures outputs for asymmetric loading. As an example, this allows users to achieve optimum performance and efficiency with a small subwoofer connected to one channel and a 70 V distributed system (such as ceiling loudspeakers) to the other.
- A High Headroom Universal Power Supply allows for a higher storage capacity, thus preventing excessive draw on the mains inlet during repeated peak bursts and maintaining extra headroom on the rails for longer sustained maximum power output.
- The Patented Class D Output Stage is inherently bridged using proprietary topology, allowing up to double rated output on one channel when no load is connected to the other channel. E Series is Energy Star 2.1 compliant.