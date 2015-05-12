Kaltman Creations RF-ResQ

The What: Kaltman Creations LLC has announced a breakthrough solution to the RF congestion and 'spectrum squeeze' issues that have plagued the pro audio industry in recent years. The company's new RF-ResQ (Receiver Enhancement System) is an antenna signal processor that can rescue and salvage unusable RF spectrum, substantially reduce interference and more.

The What Else: Housed in a rugged single-rack space unit, the RF-ResQ is the world's first standalone wireless microphone filtering system employing multiple military-spec, high-Q bandpass filters. ResQ will clean up the received RF spectrum, allow for closer adjacent channel spacing (potentially doubling available channel counts without sacrificing power), remove the issue of intermodulation effects, and improve the reception of weaker transmissions.

RF-ResQ's onboard 8-channel antenna distribution amplifier with RF router allows its filters to adapt to various receiver and distribution configurations. This provides one filter/frequency per receiver channel, which ultimately means that the user's receiver only sees its assigned transmitter frequency and nothing else--with no out-of-band RF interference to bog down or de-sensitize the receiver's input. Alternatively, users can select "combined signal routing" to feed integrated receiver/distribution systems, as found in some newer digital mic systems.